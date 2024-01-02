Sculptor Arun Yogiraj's idol of Ram Lalla chosen for Ayodhya's grand temple

The idol of Ram Lalla, skillfully crafted by Karnataka's renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj, is set to grace the majestic Ram temple in Ayodhya, announced BJP stalwart and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Sharing his happiness on X, Yediyurappa said, The idol of Lord Rama sculpted by the sculptor Arun Yogiraj of Mysuru has been selected for installation in the magnificent Sri Rama Mandir of Ayodhya, which has doubled the pride and happiness of the entire Rama devotees of the state. Heartfelt congratulations to Shilpi @yogiraj_arun.

Yediyurappa's son and BJP state president B Y Vijayendra also praised Yogiraj, acknowledging his contribution in bringing pride to the state of Karnataka and the city of Mysuru. It is the pride of Mysuru, the pride of Karnataka that the idol of Ram Lalla carved by the unparalleled sculpture Arun Yogiraj will be enshrined in Ayodhya on January 22, Vijayendra said. He added that Karnataka has a deep connection with Lord Rama as Kishkindha is located in this state. It is Kishkindha where Rama’s ardent devotee Hanuman was born. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ayodhya Ram temple on January 22.