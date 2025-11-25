Sculptors of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple call PM Modi an ‘incarnation of Lord Ram’ ahead of flag-hoisting ceremony

Ayodhya, Nov 25 Ahead of the flag-hoisting ceremony at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, the sculptors involved in crafting the idols for the grand shrine on Tuesday expressed deep gratitude and reverence, describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an “incarnation of Lord Ram” for his role in the Ram Mandir movement.

Prashant Pandey, one of the principal sculptors who crafted around 30 idols for the temple, spoke about the extensive work undertaken by his team as well as the significance of the Prime Minister’s visit.

Speaking to IANS, sculptor Prashant Pandey said, “We have created around 30 idols for the temple. I am one of the three sculptors who carved Ramlala and personally crafted the Shwet, Gaja Dwar, Singh Dwar, Garud Dwar, Hanuman Dwar, and the main entrance idol of Ganesh Ji (Ganesh Pol). Inside the Garbhagriha, we installed Ganesh Ji and Hanuman Ji, with the Jai-Vijay panels placed outside.

"On the first floor is the Ram Darbar. In the Parkota area, I sculpted idols of Ganesh Ji, Hanuman Ji, Surya Bhagwan, Maa Bhagwati, Durga Maa, Annapurna Maa, and the Sapt Rishi. At the Sapt Mandap, we installed idols of Rishi Valmiki, Maharishi Vashistha, Vishwamitra, Shabari Maa, Ahilya Maa, and Nishad Raj. All of these were created by Pandey Murti Bhandar in Jaipur.”

Reflecting on the Prime Minister’s role ahead of his scheduled flag-hoisting atop the Ram Temple’s shikhar, Prashant Pandey said, “For us, he is an incarnation of Lord Ram, performing such remarkable work for Sanatan Dharma, for religion, and for the progress of the nation — whether in development or any other form of advancement. I will always remain grateful to him.”

He added that the day carries immense emotional significance for the artisans involved in the temple’s creation.

“Today is an extraordinary day. The Prime Minister is here, and the sacred flag is being hoisted. This is our greatest victory. It is a blessing for our family to have contributed even in a small way to the Ram Janmabhoomi. There is no greater fortune than this.”

Another sculptor, Satya Narayan Pandey, described the idol-making process as filled with divine experiences.

“When the Lord manifests, it brings a special divine presence beyond description. The idols we created are themselves miraculous. For the first time in my life, Lord Ram emerged from a single stone in a sky-coloured form, while Goddess Sita appeared with a radiant complexion from the same stone. This is truly divine grace. When the Lord appears, such miracles naturally happen,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received an enthusiastic welcome as he arrived in Ayodhya for the much-awaited 'Dhwajarohan Utsav', the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed him at the Saket College helipad, after which the Prime Minister proceeded toward the temple complex, leading a vibrant roadshow.

Crowds lined the route in large numbers, waving the Tricolour, BJP flags, and flags bearing symbols of Lord Ram, while chants of "Jai Shree Ram" and "Modi-Modi" echoed throughout the city.

People showered flower petals on the Prime Minister's convoy as it moved from Saket College towards the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, reflecting the anticipation surrounding the historic event.

During his visit, PM Modi also offered prayers at the Sapt Mandir located within the vast Ram Temple complex.

These seven temples honour Maharishi Vashistha, Maharishi Vishwamitra, Maharishi Agastya, Maharishi Valmiki, Goddess Ahalya, Nishadraj Guha, and Mata Shabari.

The Sapt Mandirs represent the revered gurus, devotees and companions who played pivotal roles in Lord Rama's life, and their presence in the complex highlights their enduring significance.

Later, at around 12:00 p.m., the Prime Minister will take part in the flag-hoisting ceremony, marking the formal completion of the Ram Temple's construction. The ceremony holds deep cultural and spiritual meaning for devotees across the country.

