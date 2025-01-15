SDM slapping case: No relief for Naresh Meena as Rajasthan HC summons case diary

Jaipur, Jan 15 The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday summoned the case diary from the police in the case of violence and unrest in Samravata village during the Deoli-Uniyara assembly by-election.

This directive was issued by the single bench of Justice Praveer Bhatnagar while hearing the bail application of Naresh Meena who was an independent candidate who slapped SDM during bypolls.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for next week.

Naresh Meena had filed a bail plea in the High Court concerning the violence in Samravata village.

Dr Mahesh Sharma, the counsel representing Naresh Meena, argued that Meena was already in police custody at the time of the violence in Samravata. He claimed that the charges against Meena were politically motivated, pointing out that a total of 24 cases had been filed against him, all allegedly due to political reasons.

However, the court raised concerns about how Naresh Meena, as the main accused, could not be implicated in inciting the violence.

The controversy began when voting was boycotted during the November 13 by-election in Samravata village. Independent candidate Naresh Meena accused officials of coercing villagers to vote. In response, Meena allegedly slapped SDM Amit Chaudhary at the polling booth and staged a sit-in protest.

Following this, Meena was taken into police custody, but his supporters intervened, leading to his release.

The situation escalated into a violent clash between the police and protesters, involving lathi charges and stone pelting.

Subsequently, the police arrested 61 individuals. Of these, 18 secured bail from the Tonk District Court, while 40 received bail from the High Court.

If the High Court grants bail to Naresh Meena in this case, he will also need to secure bail in the SDM slapping case for release from custody.

The next hearing in this matter is set for next week, said officials.

