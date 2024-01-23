SDM suspended after two youths beaten up in his presence in MP's Umaria

Bhopal, Jan 23 In a disturbing incident that went viral on social media on Monday, two youths were beaten up in the presence of Bandhavgarh Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Amit Singh, in Madhya Pradesh. The SDM was suspended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday over the assault on the two men.

According to reports the SDM allegedly ordered and oversaw the assault on the two young men for overtaking his vehicle.

As per information, the incident occurred in Umaria District and the matter came to light after the video of the brutal assault surfaced on social media on Monday.

The incident sparked a controversy and questions were raised asking if senior government officials have been given a free hand to punish people.

Senior advocate and Congress Rajya Sabha MP, Vivek Tankha expressed his dismay saying, “What kind of government arrogance and hooliganism is this in MP? Should the state be known for such incidents?"

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday condemned the incident and ordered the suspension of Bandhavgarh SDM Amit Singh and two more officials who were with him at that time.

"The incident of the assault on two youths by Bandhavgarh SDM is unfortunate. Instructions have been given to suspend the SDM. There is a good governance government in Madhya Pradesh. This kind of inhuman treatment of common people will not be tolerated at all in the state," the Chief Minister said on Tuesday.

The SDM in question provided a different version of the events. He denied that the two men were assaulted under his watch and claims that one of them was driving recklessly and nearly collided with his official vehicle.

However, the victims, Prakash Dahiya and Shivam Yadav, both residents of Bharola Village, assert that they were attacked by individuals who emerged from the SDM's official vehicle.

Police have registered a case on the basis of the statements of the victims admitted to hospital and have assured that legal action would be taken against those responsible for the assault.

Investigations are underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and identify the perpetrators, a senior police officer said.

