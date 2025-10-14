SDO-rank police officer among six held in MP for siphoning off seized hawala money

Bhopal, Oct 14 In a major crackdown on corruption within law enforcement, the Madhya Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, has taken decisive action in the Seoni loot case, arresting five police personnel, including SDOP Pooja Pandey.

The arrests were made on Tuesday following a detailed internal investigation that revealed serious misconduct involving the misappropriation of hawala money.

The case centres around the seizure of Rs 3 crore in cash being transported from Katni to Nagpur. Shockingly, only Rs 1.55 crore was officially recorded, while Rs 1.45 crore was allegedly siphoned off by the involved officers. When the senior officers got wind of the crime, they reported to Director General of Police Kailash Makeana.

After the initial investigation, the top cop found as many as nine police personnel guilty and suspended them. The accused reportedly manipulated the seizure records and let the accused go scot-free. It raised alarm across administrative and political circles.

Among those arrested are sub-inspector Arpit Bhairam, constables Yogendra, Neeraj and Jagdish.

"An FIR has also been lodged against the accused police personnel. We will not spare anyone who is responsible for public safety and security; instead, if involved in criminal activity," Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said here.

The FIR also includes the names of Head Constables Makhan, Rajesh Janghela, Ravindra Uike, Constable Ritesh Verma, and SAF Constables Kedar and Subhash Sadafal. The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 310(2) for dacoity, 126(2) for wrongful restraint, 140(3) for kidnapping, and 61(2) for criminal conspiracy.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav emphasised that the law is equal for all and reiterated his government's commitment to maintaining law and order. “Police officers are entrusted with the responsibility of protecting citizens and upholding justice. Any deviation from duty will be met with strict disciplinary and legal action,” he stated.

The incident has sparked widespread concern and scrutiny, with the government assuring that no interference will be tolerated in its pursuit of good governance.

The arrests send a strong message that corruption within the police force will not be shielded, regardless of rank or position. This bold move by the Yadav administration underscores a zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct, reinforcing public trust in the justice system and setting a precedent for accountability within law enforcement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor