Seal Jamaat-e-Islami affiliated schools in 15 days, govt orders in Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir government has taken a big decision for the banned Jamaat-e-Islami. Educational institutions run by the Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT) affiliated to the organization have been directed to close within the next 15 days. These schools will be sealed in 15 days. The government has also directed that all students in the school be admitted to the nearest government school. Students will not need new admission or registration so they do not have to face any inconvenience. All these students will be admitted in the nearest government educational institution in the current academic year i.e. 2021-2022. This will be the responsibility of District Education Officer, Principal and Zonal Education Officer. The students of Jamaat-e-Islami have joined the extremist group, which has gone on to become a radical separatist, according to an NIN investigation.

Chief Secretary Education BK Singh has given instructions in this regard. He also said that the information about the non-functioning of this educational institution should be spread everywhere. The decision to ban Jamaat-e-Islami was taken following information from an NIA investigation. He also said that all the schools run by FAT were operating illegally on government and public sector land. These places have been seized at gunpoint.