Search operation in J&K's Kathua after villagers spot six suspicious men

Jammu, May 14 The J&K Police on Tuesday launched a search operation in the border area of Kathua district after villagers claimed that they saw six suspicious men moving around in the area.

The villagers of Jathana border village in the district informed police that they had seen six people moving suspiciously in the area.

“Since the village is close to the international border, police started a search operation in the area... So far, nobody has been detained during these searches. The operation is still going on,” officials said.

Two days ago, the Indian Army fired at a Pakistani drone in Poonch district after it crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and started hovering over the Indian territory. The drone was forced to withdraw.

Drones are used by terrorists from across the LoC to airdrop arms and ammunition into the Indian territory.

Kathua was among the first of the five Lok Sabha seats in J&K that went to polls in the first phase on April 19.

The polling in the Kathua-Udhampur Lok seat was peaceful with over 68 per cent voter turnout.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor