Search operation underway in J&K's Kathua after suspicious movement reported

Jammu, Oct 1 A search operation by joint security forces is on in J&K’s Kathua district on Wednesday after suspicious movement was reported in the border area, officials said.

Officials said that the security forces started the search operation after getting information about suspicious movement in the Rajbagh sector of the district.

"The search operation was jointly launched by the police and the Border Security Force (BSF) in the area along the Ujh river near the Jhathana village located close to the International Border. Locals had reported the movement of three suspected persons, including one carrying a heavy backpack, and accordingly, the joint search parties moved in and are conducting a thorough combing operation since early morning," an official said.

"The search parties have not come across any suspected person so far, but footprints confirmed movement of some persons," the official added.

The operation in the area is continuing.

Jhathana village is located close to the international border, and in the past, there have been instances when terrorists crossed the international border and started holding the civilians hostage for food and shelter.

Security forces have been keeping a close watch on areas close to the international border to ensure that if the terrorists succeed in crossing the border, they are engaged in an encounter to thwart any attack by them on civilians and the security forces.

J&K has a 240 km long international border situated in Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts and guarded by the BSF. In addition to this, J&K has a 740-km-long line of control (LoC) in Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora districts in the Valley and in Poonch, Rajouri and parts of Jammu district in Jammu division, and guarded by the army.

The army and the BSF are deployed to check infiltration, movement of arms/ammunition, cash and drugs.

As terrorists, with the support of Pakistan, are using drones to drop payloads on the Indian side, the BSF has deployed special anti-drone equipment along the international border.

