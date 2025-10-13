Searches conducted in Srinagar on banned Jamaat & Hurriyat associates

Srinagar, Oct 13 J&K Police carried out searches on associates of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami-J&K and Hurriyat Conference in Srinagar on Monday.

"Continuing its sustained action against proscribed organisations, Srinagar police today conducted coordinated search operations at multiple locations linked to individuals allegedly associated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and Hurriyat Conference," the J&K Police said in a statement.

"Searches were carried out at the residences of Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat alias Goga Shahib alias Mushtaqul Islam, son of Gh. Qadir Bhat, resident of Kashi Mohalla, Batamaloo, Ashraf Sehrai, son of Mohd. Shumasdin, resident of Baghat, Mehrajuddin Kalwal alias Raj Kalwal, son of Mohammad Amin Kalwal, resident of Rainawari Kalwal Mohalla, at present living in Hamza Colony, Kenihama (presently in NIA custody), and Zameer Ahmad Sheikh, son of Ghulam Nabi Sheikh, resident of Gulshan Nagar, Nowgam," it said, adding that the searches were conducted strictly in accordance with legal procedures.

During the operations, various materials, including literature and photographs allegedly linked to banned separatist outfits, were seized, the statement said.

“These actions form part of a broader campaign aimed at dismantling the terror and separatist ecosystem in the Valley by targeting its support structures and networks. Srinagar Police reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and public order, asserting that action will continue against individuals and groups found involved in unlawful or anti-national activities," it added.

Police and the security forces in J&K have been carrying out aggressive anti-terrorist operations against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers to completely dismantle the terror ecosystem.

Hawala money operators, drug smugglers and peddlers are also on the scanner of the security forces, as it is believed that funds generated by these unlawful activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in J&K.

While the police and the security forces carry out anti-terrorist operations in the hinterland, the army and the Border Security Force (BSF) guard the line of control (LoC) and the international border (IB) in J&K.

