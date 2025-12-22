Season’s first snowfall enlivens Kashmir; Gulmarg awaits Christmas, New Year eve revellers

Srinagar, Dec 22 Snow in the higher reaches and rain in the plains of Kashmir Valley during the last 24 hours broke the three-month-long dry spell on Monday as the 40-day-long period of harsh winter cold, locally known as the ‘Chillai Kalan’, started on a positive note.

Gulmarg ski resort received nearly nine inches of snowfall during the last 24 hours, giving the resort its pristine white blanket. Skiers, Christmas and New Year's Eve revellers and those associated with the tourism industry had been looking eagerly forward to the snowfall.

Hill stations of Sonamarg and Pahalgam also received the season’s first snowfall during the last 24 hours as hoteliers and tour, and travel operators look forward to tourist arrivals during the next two to three days.

Farmers and orchardists have heaved a sigh of relief, and a continued dry spell was threatening not only the Rabi crop, but also the prospects of a good fruit season next year.

Snowfall during ‘Chillai Kalan’ traditionally replenishes all the perennial water reservoirs situated in the mountains.

These perennial water reservoirs sustain rivers, streams, lakes and springs in Jammu and Kashmir during the hot summer months.

Pulmonologists expect the rain and snow to improve the air quality in the Valley, thereby bringing relief to those facing breathing issues and other chest-related ailments.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department official said rain/snow can occur at scattered places in the union territory during the next 24 hours, though with milder intensity and periodicity.

Srinagar city had 4 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg minus 2.4 and Pahalgam 2.4 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city and Katra town had 10.4 degrees Celsius, Batote 6.5, Banihal 2.4 and Bhaderwah 2.2 degrees as the minimum temperature.

The Srinagar-Leh highway and the Mughal Road have been closed for traffic, while traffic on Sinthan Pass in Anantnag, Razdan Pass in Bandipora and the Sadna Top in Kupwara has also been suspended.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor