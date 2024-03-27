Seat-sharing formula of INDIA bloc in Bihar to be announced in one or two days: Tejashwi

Patna/New Delhi, March 27 RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that the seat sharing of the INDIA bloc has been finalised and will be announced in Patna in one or two days.

Interacting with the media persons in New Delhi, he said: "The RJD and Congress have an old alliance in the country and we have an understanding with each other. The seat-sharing formula has been finalised and will be announced in one or two days in Patna."

"The leaders of BJP are spreading rumours that INDIA bloc will break in Bihar but it is not the case. The INDIA bloc is united in Bihar. The RJD, Congress and left parties will contest together in this election in Bihar and we will give surprising results," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav and his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav are in Delhi, where, according to sources, they have discussed the seat-sharing formula with the top leaders of the Congress party. The RJD has announced tickets to six candidates in Bihar, ahead of the announcement of the seat-sharing formula.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor