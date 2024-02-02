Seat-Sharing Talks Ongoing with TMC, Issue Will Be Resolved, Says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi confirmed that his party is actively discussing seat-sharing arrangements with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, assuring that the issue will be resolved soon.

Gandhi made the comment while interacting with the party's digital media warriors in West Bengal on Thursday night. Asked why the Congress was giving importance to TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee despite her unwillingness to leave a single Lok Sabha seat for the Congress in the state, Gandhi said, Neither Mamata-ji has said, nor the Congress has come out of the alliance.

मैं मुश्किल सवालों से नहीं डरता, फिर वो INDIA गठबंधन पर हो, कांग्रेस छोड़ गए नेताओं पर हो या #PaanchNYAY पर।



पश्चिम बंगाल में डिजिटल मीडिया योद्धाओं के साथ एक लंबी और सार्थक चर्चा हुई।



ईमानदारी से खुलकर सवालों का जवाब देना अच्छा लगता है, सत्ता में बैठे लोग भी कोशिश कर सकते हैं। pic.twitter.com/ZFxHvPDP1q — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 2, 2024

Even Mamata-ji is saying that she is in the alliance. Seat negotiations are on from both ends. It will be resolved," he said during the interaction, a video of which was shared on X.

On Thursday, Mamata Banerjee emphasized her interest in a seat-sharing arrangement with Congress but accused the party of aligning with the CPI(M), indirectly assisting the BJP in the elections. This, she claimed, compelled her party to contest the Lok Sabha polls independently. Banerjee also asserted TMC's intention to collaborate with other regional parties post-elections.

The ongoing negotiations between Congress and TMC highlight the complexities of political alliances, and both parties seem determined to find common ground ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections.