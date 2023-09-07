Second barge of series LSAM 16 (YARD 126) delivered to Indian Navy

New Delhi, Sep 7 Second barge of the series LSAM 16 (Yard 126) has been delivered to Indian Navy, a Navy official informed on Thursday.

"The Barge has been built under the classification rules of Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) with a service life of 30 years," the Navy official added.

The ministry of defence said that contract for construction and delivery of 11 Ammunition Barges was concluded with Suryadipta Projects Pvt Ltd, Thane, a MSME, in consonance with 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives of the Government of India.

Barge of the series LSAM 16 (Yard 126) has been delivered in presence of Commodore MV Raj Krishna. With all major and auxiliary equipment/ systems sourced from indigenous manufacturers, the Barge is proud flag bearer of 'Make in India' initiatives of Ministry of Defence, the official added.

"Induction of ACTCM (ammunition-cum-torpedo-cum-missile) barge will provide impetus to operational commitments of Indian Navy by facilitating transportation, embarkation and disembarkation of articles/ammunition to Indian Navy Ships both alongside jetties and at outer harbours," the ministry of defence said.

Earlier on September 1, a Warship for Indin Navy 'Mahendragiri', the seventh Stealth Frigate of Project 17A, was launched.

‘Mahendragiri’ will join its three sister ships at the Wet Basins of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), to progress remaining outfitting activities and equipment trials, in the run-up to their delivery and commissioning, the defence ministry said.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Project 17A Frigates are the follow-on class of the Project 17 (Shivalik Class) Frigates, with improved stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors and platform management systems.

--IANS

gcb/uk

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor