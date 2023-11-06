Second earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hits Nepal in just 4 days

Nepal was hit by a 5.6 magnitude earthquake today, days after 157 people were killed and dozens injured when a strong quake struck the Himalayan country. The tremors were felt in neighbouring India. The first earthquake this week occurred on Friday with a magnitude 6.4, Nepal's National Seismological Centre said. The German Research Centre for Geosciences measured the quake at 5.7, downgrading it from 6.2, while the US Geological Survey pegged it at 5.6.The death count in Friday's earthquake in Jajarkot could rise, officials feared, as they had not been able to establish contact in the hilly area near the epicentre, some 500 km (300 miles) west of the capital Kathmandu, where tremors were also felt.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed India’s willingness to extend all possible assistance. “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal. India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery,” he tweeted. Strong tremors were also felt across the National Capital Region (NCR), including Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon, leaving residents in a state of shock. This seismic event, which occurred today, evoked memories of past earthquakes and sparked concerns about the region's preparedness for such natural disasters.

