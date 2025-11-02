Second edition of Kashmir marathon flagged off from Srinagar city

Srinagar, Nov 2 The second edition of the Kashmir Marathon 2025 was flagged off from Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar city on Sunday as athletes from different parts of the country and abroad participated in the run.

The race started at 6 a.m. from Polo View, in the Residency Road area of the city. The second edition of the Kashmir Marathon is being organised by the Department of Tourism, Kashmir, in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council.

More than 1,500 runners representing 27 states and 11 countries, including Germany, Denmark, the USA, Ethiopia, Kenya, Japan and Sri Lanka, participated in the race.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took part in the flag-off ceremony alongside top civil, police officials and several Bollywood celebrities, who joined participants and locals to cheer the runners as they began their course along the Boulevard Road circling the Dal Lake.

The tourism department is highlighting this as the biggest event in the Valley after the Pahalgam incident.

The message of the marathon is that “Terrorism cannot break Kashmir’s resolve to move forward”. This marathon sends out a strong message of peace and positivity to the World.

Notably, the marathon featured 42 km (Full Marathon) and 21 km (Half Marathon) categories, with a total prize pool of Rs 25 lakh for winners.

The route, circling Dal Lake and the Zabarwan Range, offers one of the most beautiful tracks in the country. Foreign athletes called it one of the “most beautiful marathon routes in the World”.

In its projection of the run, the tourism department has said, “Welcome to the heart of the historical and world-famous Kashmir Valley! The Kashmir Marathon offers an extraordinary blend of historical, cultural, and natural beauty, making it a unique and unforgettable event. Participants will run through breathtaking scenery, including the majestic Dal Lake and the lush Zabarwan mountain range, while passing iconic sites such as the Shankaracharya Temple, Pari Mahal, and Dargah Shrine.”

“The route also includes the renowned Mughal Gardens, providing a stunning backdrop of changing Chinar tree colours and meticulously designed landscapes. With the ideal climate, rich cultural heritage, warm local hospitality, and the challenge of varied terrain, the Kashmir Marathon promises a scenic, culturally immersive, and adventurous experience for all participants,” the tourism department stated.

