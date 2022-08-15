Second grenade attack in Kashmir on Independence Day, one police personnel injured

One police personnel was injured in another grenade attack by terrorists in Kashmir on Monday evening.

According to the Kashmir Police, some terrorists hurled a grenade at the police control room in Kashmir, resulting in one of the police personnel present at the spot being injured.

Reportedly, the police personnel received minor injuries and he is presently stable.

However, the police have cordoned off the area.

This is the second grenade attack on the evening of India's Independence Day.

Earlier in the evening, a civilian named Karan Kumar was injured in a grenade attack in Gopalpora Chadoora area of the Budgam district in Kashmir.

More details are awaited.

