Second killing within month in Tihar jail raises questions about security failure

New Delhi [India], May 5 : With the murder of dreaded gangster Tillu Tajpuriya inside Delhi's Tihar jail raising questions on security inside the prison, the jail administration is set to launch an investigation into the lapses.

However, according to the sources, the team of Special Cell can go to Tihar Jail today for interrogation of the accused arrested in Tajpuriya's murder.

Preparing needles by the inmates of the jail inside prison and carelessness by the jail authority has exposed the security system.

The CCTV visuals from inside the Tihar jail showed Tillu Tajpuriya being brutally stabbed to death by killers.

The CCTV footage provided by the Delhi Police shows the three killers pulling Tajpuriya out from his cell, and assaulting him. The killers can be seen stabbing and attacking him multiple times leaving him in a pool of blood.

The footage is from around 6:10 am on May 2. In the visuals, no police officer is seen coming to save the gangster from the assailants. Some prisoners can be seen there, but no one was able to stop the attackers.

According to sources, first, the leaves of the windows and exhaust fan inside the jail were broken, after that, they were sharpened by rubbing the leaves on the stone for several days.

Meanwhile, the case has now been transferred to a special cell for investigation. The case was registered in Hari Nagar police station under sections 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Members of the rival gang namely Deepak Teeter, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh and Riyaz Khan had around 6:15 am cut open the iron grill installed on the first floor of the ward using an improvised saw.

According to a prison official, the accused were lodged on the first floor of the same ward and they used an iron rod to attack Tajpuriya.

Tajpuriya, a resident of Delhi who headed the infamous Tillu gang, was arrested in 2016 for multiple crimes and had been in jail ever since.

Sunil Balyan alias Tajpuriya was the main accused in the Rohini court shootout case in September 2021 which left his friend-turned-rival gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi dead.

The shooters, alleged associates of Tajpuriya had come dressed in lawyer's clothes and gunned Gogoi dead inside a courtroom in Rohini court.

The two gunmen were immediately shot dead by the police team.

According to a source, the Jitendra Gogi gang had also provided automatic pistols to kill Tillu Tajpuria and the same guns were used to kill gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. "This disclosure was made by the shooters in front of the Special Task Force (STF)," the source told .

Tajpuriya and his gang's rivalry with another gang led by notorious gangster, Jitender Gogi dates back to 2009 when the pair were friends but supported different candidates in elections in Swami Shraddhanand College in Outer Delhi.

The attack on Tillu Tajpuria in Tihar is raising many questions at a time when the STF is interrogating the three shooters and connecting the links to Atiq Ashraf's murder.

The killing of dreaded gangster Tillu Tajpuriya in Delhi's Tihar Jail on Tuesday marked the second such incident inside the high-security prison in less than a month.

In April this year, Prince Tewatia, a Lawrance Bishnoi gang member, was killed in a gang war inside Tihar Jail. Lodged in Jail number 3, Tewatia was stabbed five to seven times before he succumbed to his injuries in Delhi's Deen Dayal Hospital.

Earlier, another undertrial in Tihar Jail named Dilsher Azad, who had been lodged in the Delhi Jail since September 2019 was attacked to death in November 2020 by three other under-trial prisoners using an improvised sharp object.

There are many big gangsters in Tihar jail including Hashim Baba, Kala Jathedi, Nasir alias Chhenu, l Bhati, Deepak Boxer, Sampat Nehra, Neeraj Bawa and Rohit Moi.

Apart from Naveen Bali, Rohit Chowdhary, Chhota Rajan is also lodged in Tihar Jail.

