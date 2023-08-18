Second MCA Barge, Yard 76 (LSAM 8) launched

New Delhi, 18 August Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that the second Missile Cum Ammunition (MCA) Barge, Yard 76 (LSAM 8) was launched by Cmde G Ravi, Warship Production Superintendent (Visakhapatnam) on Friday.

MoD said that the Ammunition Barge was launched at Guttenadeevi, East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh.

“With all major and auxiliary equipment/systems sourced from indigenous manufacturers, this Barge is proud flag bearer of ‘Make in India’ initiative of Ministry of Defence,” it said.

MoD said that contract for construction of 80 MCA Barge was concluded with M/s SECON Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd, Visakhapatnam, a MSME, in consonance with ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.

It said that this Barge is being built with a service life of 30 years. The availability of MCA Barges will provide impetus to Operational commitments of Indian Navy by facilitating transportation, embarkation and disembarkation of articles, ammunition to Indian Navy ships both alongside jetties and at outer harbours.

