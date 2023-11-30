Second suicide by NEET aspirant in three days leaves Kota shocked

Kota (Rajasthan) Nov 30 Yet another student preparing for NEET in Rajasthan's coaching hub of Kota has committed suicide by hanging herself, the police said on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Nisha Yadav (21), a resident of Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, who had come to Kota six months back. Her body was found in a private hostel in the Mahavir Nagar area at around 1.30 a.m. on Thursday.

On November 27, a NEET aspirant from West Bengal, Faureed Hussain (20), had committed suicide in the city, taking the student suicide toll to over 25 this year alone in this education hub.

To prevent suicide cases, the district administration had earlier issued guidelines for private hostels and coaching institutes, but the effects are not visible yet.

Nisha had spoken talked to her father shortly before taking the extreme step. After this, when he called her again, she did not answer the call. After the hostel director was informed, the staff present in the building knocked on the door of Nisha's room, but got no answer.

Hostel director Shyam Peshwani said that when the staff broke open the door, Nisha was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

Peshwani said that there are 19 rooms in the hostel, in which about 12 girl students were staying.

Nisha had come to Kota in May and was staying in the Indra Vihar area initially.

Jawahar Nagar police station ASI Kundan Kumar said that the exact reason behind Nisha taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. The family members had dropped Nisha at the hostel after Diwali.

Nisha's father Osan Singh, a farmer by profession, and mother Saroj Devi have reached Kota.

District Collector Mahavir Prasad Meena, meanwhile, has issued notices to the concerned coaching institutes in connection with the suicide by two NEET aspirants in three days.

In the case of Faureed, the collector has sought a reply within three days. The notice mentions that during counseling on November 12, it was revealed that Faureed was suffering from depression. However, the institute did not inform the administration about the matter.

