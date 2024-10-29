Second terrorist killed in J&K’s Akhnoor, operation continues

Jammu, Oct 29 One more terrorist was killed on Tuesday in the ongoing operation in the Battal area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor where they attempted to ambush an Army vehicle on October 28.

With this, two terrorists have been killed so far. Officials said that fresh firing started inside the cordoned-off area in Battal (Akhnoor) near the Line of Control (LoC) where one terrorist was killed earlier.

“The operation in the area continues,” officials said.

The Army said on Monday that one terrorist was killed in a gunfight after their vehicle was attacked in the Akhnoor area of Jammu district falling in the Sunderbani sector along the LoC. The Army also lost its expert dog 'Phantom' in the gunfight. Security forces recovered the body of the slain terrorist along with a weapon while intensifying efforts to neutralize suspected terrorists believed to be holed up in the area.

“A CASO (Cordon & Search Operation) still going on. Army has pressed into service a helicopter, drones and other technology gadgets to support ground forces as they conduct the operation, which began early in the morning,” officials said.

The encounter broke out after a group of terrorists, believed to be three in number, attacked the Army vehicles at Sunderbani early on Tuesday morning. The Army acted swiftly by cordoning off the area after which contact with the hiding terrorists was established leading to an encounter. In the fierce encounter, one unidentified terrorist was killed as the operation was underway.

Security forces have sealed all potential exit points while additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area.

These three terrorists are believed to have recently infiltrated.

National Security Guards (NSG) commandos also reached the Battal area of Akhnoor to assist the Army and Jammu police, which were leading the operation.

Russian-made Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty commonly known as BMP-II, the infantry combat vehicle also known as ‘Sarath’, has been deployed in Akhnoor to support the CASO.

Intelligence sources said this fresh infiltration from LoC took place this morning because the border is just two km from the encounter side.

According to the Army, the body of one terrorist, along with a weapon, has been recovered.

After an attempted ambush that did not cause any damage, the terrorists escaped into the forest area.

“The body of one terrorist along with a weapon has been recovered. Operations are under progress,” the Indian Army’s White Knight Corps posted on X.

The Army also paid rich tributes to its expert dog, Phantom. “We salute the supreme sacrifice of our true hero - a valiant #IndianArmy Dog, #Phantom. As our troops were closing in on the trapped terrorists, #Phantom drew enemy fire, sustaining fatal injuries. His courage, loyalty, and dedication will never be forgotten,” the defence spokesman said.

Additional Director General of Police Jammu, Anand Jain, and Shiv Kumar, DIG, Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range also visited the encounter site with Army officers and reviewed ongoing operations.

Sources said the security forces were preparing for a final assault as the Army kept firing rocket launchers towards a suspected spot, where terrorists might be hiding.

They said that there was no firing from Pakistani terrorists since long after hitting them with Rocket Launchers (RL). Searchers were started by the Army to recover their bodies if killed in the action.

Earlier reports had circulated suggesting three militants had been neutralized in the encounter. However, these were refuted by both the police and the Army.

“We deny reports that three terrorists have been neutralized. No injuries were reported from the attempted ambush on the Army vehicle. Investigations are still ongoing,” clarified a police spokesperson.

The spokesperson also urged calm among the public and advised against spreading unverified information. “The situation remains under control. Security forces are closely monitoring the area, following recent alerts for the border districts,” he added.

In the past week, at least 12 people, including two soldiers were killed in separate incidents of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

