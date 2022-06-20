Section-144 clamped in Jaipur, Kota and Dholpur in view of Agnipath protests

Jaipur, June 20 In view of the ongoing protests against the Agnipath scheme, Section-144 has been promulgated in Jaipur under the jurisdiction of the Police Commissionerate.

As per the orders, Section 144 will remain in force till midnight of August 18 after coming into force from 6 pm on June 19.

Due to this, there will be a ban on rallies, meetings, processions and demonstrations without permission for the next two months.

Jaipur's Additional Police Commissioner Ajay Pal Lamba issued orders regarding clamping of Section 144 and said that prior permission will be required for any gathering, rally and procession.

This permission will have to be taken from ACP and DCP level officers. This rule will not apply to wedding ceremonies and funeral processions.

The order has also imposed a complete ban on the transmission and propagation of inflammatory messages through social media. If anyone is found violating this order, action will be taken against them under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Section-144 has been imposed for seven days in Dholpur district, adjacent to the Uttar Pradesh border in eastern Rajasthan. These orders will be effective till June 25.

Section-144 is already in force in Kota and will continue till July 18.

However, Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal's party RLP will hold a large gathering in Jodhpur on June 27 to protest the Agnipath scheme.

