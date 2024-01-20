Section 144 Imposed In Lucknow, Noida and Greater Noida Ahead of Ram Temple Ceremony and Republic Day

In anticipation of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple on January 22, 2024, the Uttar Pradesh police have enforced Section 144 of the CrPC act across Lucknow, Noida, and Greater Noida. The restrictive measures aim to ensure the peaceful celebration of the ceremony and the upcoming 26 January Republic Day parade.

"Restrictions under CrPC Section 144 will be invoked across Noida and Greater Noida from January 21 to 26," stated the Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Saturday, according to news agency PTI. Similar orders have been issued in Lucknow, as reported by news agency ANI. The imposition is in light of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 and the consecration ceremony at the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Uttar Pradesh | In view of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony on January 22, Republic Day and upcoming festivals, Upendra Kumar Agarwal , Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Lucknow issues prohibitory order using the powers granted under Section 144 CrPC. pic.twitter.com/mNN6k86J7O — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024

Additional DCP (law and order) Hridesh Katheriya outlined the restrictions, including a ban on unlawful assembly of five or more people, unauthorized processions, and demonstrations, to be applicable from January 21 to 26 (six days), reported PTI. Katheriya mentioned significant events during this period, such as the live telecast of Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on January 22, the Diwali program, the birth anniversary of late Hasrat Ali on January 25, and Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

Acknowledging proposed protests and demonstrations by various organizations and farmers, Katheriya emphasized the need for adequate preparations to prevent any anti-social forces from disrupting the peace during authorized events. He stressed that maintaining peace and harmony in Gautam Buddh Nagar requires preventive measures against activities that may create an unfavorable environment. In the issued order, the Additional DCP noted the seriousness and urgency of the situation, stating, "Considering the seriousness and urgency of the situation and due to the paucity of time, it is not possible to provide an opportunity of hearing to any other party; hence, this order is being passed ex-parte."