Security agencies flag Jaish-e-Mohammad plan for women-heavy OWG network in Kashmir

New Delhi, Dec 20 Jamaat-ul-Muminat (JuM) is the female brigade of the Jaish-e-Mohammad that was launched after Operation Sindoor, and while this is not the first time that the terror outfit has tried launching such a formation, officials say this time, its focus is not just on the women from Pakistan, but from Jammu and Kashmir as well

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, the Indian security agencies launched an all-out hit back against Pakistan. It was not just the terror infrastructure that was destroyed, but a considerable number of overground workers (OWGs) were arrested.

The Jaish, thus, has been looking to rebuild its terror infrastructure. While there is a recruitment drive that is on in Pakistan, it is also scouting for women in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official said that it wants to create a female OWG network in the Valley. The women who have been recruited into the JuM in Pakistan have been instructed during their online classes to scout for females in J&K, with the outfit saying that it was important to rebuild their OWG network in Jammu and Kashmir, and preferably, most of them should be women.

The JeM has instructed the women cadre to reach out to women in Jammu and Kashmir and also train them.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that this strategy of having a majority of women as OWGs helps the outfit avoid detection. Women generally come less under the radar of the agencies. Further, it has also been found that they are more loyal to the cause when compared to men.

Officials say that in the Valley, the target audience would be the wives, sisters, and relatives of slain terrorists. The strategy is similar to what the outfit adopted in Pakistan while starting the JuM.

The JuM is being led by Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar’s sister Sadiya Azhar, the widow of Yusuf Azhar, who was killed in Bahawalpur during Operation Sindoor.

Several other women who lost their husbands during the operation are also part of the outfit. Recruitments are underway in Bahawalpur, Karachi, Kotli, Haripur, Mansehra, and Muzaffarabad.

Asked whether the recruitment drive of women from the Valley is underway, an official said that the plan has been set in motion by the Jaish. The focus is currently more on the Pakistan cadres, but it is just a matter of time before the drive in the Valley begins.

During online classes, the recruitment of women in Jammu and Kashmir is an often-discussed subject. It has also been made the responsibility of the recruits to scout for women in the Valley, the officer also added.

The role of the women OWGs would be multi-fold. They would have to arrange logistics as well as ensure the safety of the terrorists who are involved in an operation. Further, they will be tasked with getting information and for this, honey-trapping tactics would also be used.

With the Jaish currently facing such a cash crunch, the women OWGs could also be tasked with the responsibility of raising funds. They would also be used to transfer weapons, money, SIM cards, and other necessary items for a terror attack.

Intelligence Bureau officials say that the Jaish may just find the desired traction in the Valley, and this is because of past experiences. Earlier, the JeM cadres who would enter the Valley would stay with Kashmiri families. They were known to be very respectful of the women in the family. The women also tend to be attracted to the outfit due to its commitment to the religion.

A similar recruitment drive for women had taken place post the abrogation of Article 370. Post this, the security officials launched an offensive during which the OWG network of many terror groups collapsed. At that time, the Jaish had attempted to recruit women and teenage boys as OWGs. However, this drive was not entirely successful, but an Intelligence Bureau official said that this time the Jaish-e-Mohammad and the JuM would make a much harder push.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor