Security alert sounded at 7 UP districts along Nepal border

Lucknow, Jan 11 The Uttar Pradesh Police have sounded a security alert in seven districts of the state along the Nepal border and intensified vigilance in view of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, senior police officials.

The officials said movement at the border was under stern vigil to check suspicious people crossing it and to restrict smuggling.

The officials further said the police teams are also using drones to keep vigil at unconventional routes to keep check on suspicious movement of people.

Earlier, Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Gorakhpur zone, K.S.P. Kumar visited Sonauli border to examine security measures ahead of Ayodhya event.

The ADG had a meeting with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which guards the India-Nepal border.

“Joint patrolling by the UP Police and the SSB has been intensified across the Nepal border, in Bahraich and other six districts sharing borders with Nepal,” said Kumar.

