Security around civil secretariat tightened in Jammu amid protests over medical college admission row

Jammu, Jan 6 The security around the civil secretariat was tightened on Tuesday following a protest call given by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti (SMVDSS).

The Sangarsh Samiti is protesting against the admission of non-Hindu candidates to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence.

The group has demanded cancellation of the admission process or closure of the medical college while threatening escalation through a signature campaign and boycott.

Officials said hundreds of police personnel led by senior officers were deployed outside the Civil Secretariat to prevent any law and order situation.

A police official said no protesters would be allowed to come anywhere near the Secretariat premises. Leaders of the Sangharsh Samiti have also alleged misuse of shrine funds and have sought intervention from BJP leaders and the Lt Governor.

Right-wing organisations have raised objections to the admission process, attempting to project it as a contentious issue.

The government has categorically stated that all admissions at the medical college have been carried out strictly on the basis of merit and not on the basis of religion.

Officials reiterated that the selection process follows prescribed norms and regulations applicable to medical admissions.

Authorities said the situation remained under control, with security arrangements put in place as a precautionary measure to maintain public order in the high-security zone.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said that only merit-based admissions have been made by the college, and the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence is not a minority institution, nor are admissions to the college to be made on religious lines, since the college receives grants/funds from the J&K government.

Union Minister of State (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh told reporters on the sidelines of a public Darbar in Kathua on Monday that the Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, as the chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, is competent to address the problem.

Dr Singh expressed the hope that the L-G must have started the exercise to resolve the issue.

