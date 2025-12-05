Security audit shows jungle Naxal threat down, but IB tracks new urban cells

New Delhi, Dec 5 As the deadline to end the Naxal menace nears, the security forces, especially from the Centre, are gradually shifting strategy. Currently, the central forces are in full strength in the Maoist-affected areas and with the menace coming down fast, the state security forces would have a bigger role to play.

While the security agencies are fully confident of taking down every single Naxalite, care ought to be taken to ensure that there is no revival whatsoever.

As the deadline approaches, the strength of the central security forces could be reduced marginally. While a complete troop withdrawal will not happen for security purposes, the strength would, however, come down significantly, an official added.

While there would be plenty of realignment of forces in the Maoist-hit areas, the role of the Intelligence Bureau would only get bigger when it comes to tackling the menace in the cosmopolitan areas of the country. While the agencies have been warning about the menace in the urban areas growing on the ideological front, the probe into the India Gate protest is only proving this point right.

The probe has found that some members of the Bhagat Singh Chatra Ekta Manch (BSCEM), which organised the protest, allegedly have Naxalite links. One of its main members, E. R. Akshay, is said to be linked to the Maoist movement. The police have found videos relating to Naxalites on his phone. A discussion with friends about the killing of top Maoist Madvi Hidma was also found on his phone.

While Intelligence agencies have been warning for months that attempts would be made to spread the ideology in the urban areas, the probe into the recent protests suggests that it has already begun. The officer said that there are plans to do this on a large scale and in different parts of the country. The recent protest is a classic example.

In fact, one could say that the seeds were sown and these elements are planning this on a much bigger scale, said another official.

During the protests, the main agenda was pollution. However, a poster condemning the killing of Hidma popped up with a slogan, ‘Lal Salam.’ Further, the protesters provoked the police. They were aware that the police would react, and this could be used as a victim card to provoke people into having more such protests in other parts of the country. These people know that the game is up in the jungles and hence are trying to take the issue to the cities. They would pick hot topics and, under the garb of protesting about it, would indulge in speaking about the need for Naxalism in the country.

This is a dangerous form, says an official, as such protests very often lead to violence. The larger game is to keep the main cities on the boil as the game is coming to a close in the jungles, said another official.

Meanwhile, in the Maoist-affected areas, security audits are being conducted on a regular basis.

Officials say that they are analysing whether such a large contingent of forces is needed in these areas, considering the menace has come down a lot.

On being asked if there would be a complete withdrawal and whether the security would be handed over entirely to the state machinery, the official said that it would not be a wise thing to do. The central forces would remain in these areas for some more years until the states can handle it completely.

However, one would see a thinning down of forces over the next couple of months. This is to ensure that there is no revival, and the state police also have assistance before they can handle the areas on their own.

Security experts say that during this period, the state police would have to maintain close coordination with their counterparts from other states. There would be attempts by some leftover Maoists to move between states. This is when coordination between states becomes crucial, experts say.

While the Naxal problem may end way before the March 2026 deadline, the agencies have asked the security officials to keep a close watch on some Maoists who may be in hiding. The number is not too big, but it would still be wise to remain cautious, an official added.

Regular security audits would be conducted in such areas, and the decision on whether to reduce or maintain the same troop strength would be taken after that.

While assessments in the jungles are ongoing, a major part of the battle has shifted to the cities with several groups making every attempt to keep the ideology alive and ensuring that India remains on the boil, an Intelligence Bureau official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor