Security beefed up across Kolkata amid Bangladesh unrest

Kolkata, Dec 21 As the situation in neighbouring Bangladesh worsens, security has been tightened in Kolkata with instructions for quick action in case of any apprehension of unrest.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma has instructed that the flames of violence in Bangladesh must not reach Kolkata in any way, said police sources on Sunday.

The Commissioner held the Kolkata Police's monthly crime meeting on Saturday, where the issue of unrest in Bangladesh was also discussed.

According to sources, the Police Commissioner clearly said that if there is any apprehension of unrest in Kolkata stemming from the current disturbances in Bangladesh, immediate action must be taken. Besides maintaining special surveillance in sensitive areas under the Kolkata Police jurisdiction, strict vigilance has been ordered in the city and, especially, in the suburban police station areas.

The instructions were given after going through intelligence reports.

"The commissioner has clearly said that police stations will have to remain vigilant and increase surveillance. Reports of any disturbance must be acted upon immediately. The sensitive areas must be monitored as part of special measures," said the police source.

The directive from the city police chief came after violence erupted in Bangladesh, following the death of a youth leader there.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Dhaka on Friday after the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, 32, was announced. Several buildings in the national capital, including those housing the country’s two leading newspapers, were set on fire, according to authorities, with staff trapped inside. Earlier, a Hindu man was lynched, and his lifeless body was tied to a tree and set on fire.

The security caution comes as Kolkata is witnessing an atmosphere as Christmas is approaching, followed by the New Year. The Commissioner has alerted the police stations regarding maintaining law and order and ensuring security during this time. Night parties are held on Christmas and New Year's Eve, and the streets remain crowded with people throughout the night. The police have been instructed to keep a close watch to prevent any incidents of molestation or indecent behaviour towards women.

Instructions have also been given to take action against drunk drivers. The Police Commissioner has directed local police stations to conduct regular searches and raids on hotels and guest houses.

In addition, several incidents of fire in the city were also discussed in the monthly meeting, the sources added. ​​Instructions have been given to review the licenses of warehouses storing flammable materials. Accordingly, all police stations have been instructed to collect information on the number of warehouses storing flammable materials in their respective areas, and the types of flammable substances stored there. The commissioner has directed that necessary action must be taken against any warehouse found to be violating regulations.

