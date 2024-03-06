Security beefed up for ‘Maha Shivratri’ festival in UP

Lucknow, March 6 Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar has issued security and traffic management guidelines to all police commissioners, additional Director Generals of all police zones, IG/DIG of police ranges and the district police chiefs for the upcoming Maha Shivaratri festival on March 8.

He said that the police must work closely with the organisers, peace committees, and camp managers to maintain law and order.

“Stringent security will be implemented at 'jalabhishek' locations, including anti-sabotage checks and QRT deployment. Special focus will be on securing kanwar yatra routes, sensitive areas, and crucial locations. Additional officers will be present along routes, particularly at night, to address emergencies and ensure pilgrim safety,” said the DGP.

Prashant Kumar emphasised significant increase of police presence, with pickets, mobile patrols, and foot patrols along Kanwar routes. UP112 vehicles will be deployed as and where needed, he added.

He said that festival registers must be updated and potential trouble spots identified for enhanced security.

He instructed all field police officers to ensure that public address systems remain fully functional. More patrols will be deployed, and local intelligence units will monitor social media closely for any misleading content.

