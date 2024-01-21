Security beefed up in Kolkata ahead of Trinamool’s Harmony Rally

Kolkata, Jan 21 Security has been beefed up across the length and breadth of Kolkata city ahead of Trinamool Congress’s proposed ‘Harmony Rally’ on Monday which coincides with the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

A senior police official said that besides deploying additional forces, officers-in-charge (OCs) of all the police stations under different sections from the city police headquarter have been instructed to remain vigilant.

The official said that the OCs -- under whose areas the proposed rally will pass through -- have been specially instructed to be on high alert since early Monday morning. Similarly, state police directorates of different commiserates in the districts have also been instructed the same.

He said that besides the proposed ‘Harmony Rally’, there are scheduled processions both by the BJP and other outfits backed by the saffron party on Monday.

He said that instructions have also been passed to the city police headquarter to video record each and every procession that will be taken out on Monday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the ‘Harmony Rally’ will pass through religious institutions of all faiths.

She said that the rally is meant to spread a message of unity among all religions.

