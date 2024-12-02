Security breach at Bangladesh mission in Agartala during protests; CM Manik Saha condemns incident

Agartala, Dec 2 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday night condemned the breach of security at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission (AHC) office in Agartala during the protests against the atrocities on Hindus in the neighbouring country.

In social media posts, the Chief Minister said that a number of people gathered at the foot of the Gandhi statue in Agartala to protest against the massive attack on Hindus in Bangladesh and staged a peaceful sit-in. “But some youths suddenly tried to enter the office of Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala. I condemn this incident. Peaceful agitations/protests can continue but such behaviour is absolutely not desirable,” Saha said.

According to a senior Tripura police official, the security of the Bangladesh AHC office in Agartala further strengthened in view of the protests against atrocities on the minority Hindu community in the neighbouring country.

He said that Director General of Police (Intelligence) Anurag and Deputy Inspector General (Intelligence and Southern Range) Krishnendu Chakraborty on Monday afternoon visited the AHC office in Agartala and spoke to the officials of the Bangladesh mission.

The official said that the DG (Intelligence) and the DIG (Intelligence) assured the AHC officials that foolproof security would be provided to the mission.

Numbers of security personnel of Tripura Police have been increased in and around the AHC office on the outskirts of Agartala city, the official said.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement in Delhi said that security has been stepped up for the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi and its Deputy and Assistant High Commissions in the country following a rising number of protests being held against the atrocities being committed on the Hindu community in the neighbouring country.

After a demonstration was held near the office of the AHC of Bangladesh in Agartala earlier in the day, the MEA was quick to point out that diplomatic missions should not be targeted under any circumstances.

"The incident earlier today of the breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala is deeply regrettable. Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances. Government is taking action to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and their Deputy/Assistant High Commissions in the country," read the MEA statement.

On Monday, hundreds of activists had turned up outside the AHC office to submit a memorandum that urged the interim government in Dhaka to protect the lives of Hindus in Bangladesh along with their properties.

The activists of the 'Hindu Sangharsh Samiti' also submitted a memorandum to the AHC, urging the caretaker government to stop atrocities on the Hindu community and protect their lives and properties.

'Hindu Sangharsh Samiti' leader Sankar Roy said that the attacks on the lives and properties of Hindus in Bangladesh became a daily affair in the neighbouring nation and the security forces remained a silent spectator.

