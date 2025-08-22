Security Breach at Jagannath Temple: Devotee From Uttar Pradesh Caught Climbing Nrusingha Temple in Puri

A security breach occurred at the Jagannath Temple after a devotee from Uttar Pradesh climbed the Nrusingha Temple in Odisha's Puri on Friday morning, August 22. The police detained him and questioned him. According to the news agency IAS, he was trying to scale the main shrine.

The interrupter was identified as Manoj Singh, who was detained by security personnel at the temple premises. He first climbed a five-foot-tall structure before being apprehended by temple security.

Puri, Odisha: A security breach occurred at the Jagannath Temple after a devotee from Uttar Pradesh climbed the Nrusingha Temple and attempted to scale the main shrine. He was detained by temple police. Police are interrogating the devotee pic.twitter.com/MYjlT3Qc1K — IANS (@ians_india) August 22, 2025

The devotee was apprehended into custody and taken to the Singhadwar police station. Earlier, a devotee was found carrying a spy camera in his spectacles and was caught while trying to take photos inside the temple.

Meanwhile, another security breach was reported in the Parliament building. A man tried to enter the premises with the help of a tree near the wall. The incident was reported at around 6:30 am today. Security personnel promptly apprehended the man on the premises and handed him over to the police for further questioning.