Security breach: Man used pass issued on BJP MP Pratap Simha's reference, say sources

New Delhi, Dec 13 After the shocking security breach in the Lok Sabha, where two individuals jumped inside the House, sources said that one of the accused, identified as Sagar Sharma, entered the Lok Sabha on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Pratap Simha's reference.

According to Delhi Police sources, the two persons, who created a lapse from the visitor’s gallery of Lok Sabha causing a big security scare in the House on the 22nd anniversary of 2001 Parliament Attack, have been identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan.

Sharma’s pass was issued on the reference of Pratap Simha, the BJP MP from Karnataka’s Mysuru.

According to Delhi Police sources, Manoranjan is a resident of Karnataka while the police is trying to get more details on Sagar Sharma.

The incident came in the backdrop of the banned terror group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's threat of attacking the Indian Parliament on or before December 13 following an alleged foiled plot to kill him.

Khalistani terrorist Pannun had on December 6 released a video in which he said he would attack the Indian Parliament on or before December 13 following an alleged foiled plot to kill him.

The questioning of the two people is currently going on by the police.

With the massive security lapse in Lok Sabha following two men jumping in the House from the visitor's gallery, the visitors' entry to the Lower House has been restricted for the time being.

One of the two men, who were present in the visitors' gallery jumped inside the Lok Sabha while the second one was about to jump. At the time the proceeding in the House was on.

One of the persons wearing a blue jacket was seen climbing on the tables as he ran inside the House spraying yellow gas spreading fear.

All the galleries of the Lok Sabha had two security officials present during the proceedings.

The Speaker will seek a report on how this breach took place in the presence of security staff.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor