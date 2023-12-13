Security breach: Neelam was detained in wrestlers’ protest, 2 more in G'gram police net

New Delhi, Dec 13 One of the accused, 42-year-old Neelam Azad, who was arrested while protesting outside Parliament on Wednesday, had been previously detained during the wrestlers' agitation in Delhi in May, a source said.

Sources added that she had actively participated in farmers’ agitation and had been part of several protests in Haryana. She was one of the two individuals responsible for throwing the smoke flares outside the Parliament building.

Neelam, a resident of Jind district in Haryana, was preparing for Haryana Civil Services and had been staying as a paying guest in Hisar.

Meanwhile, as a part of the probe, a police team has reached Gurugram. As per sources, one Vicky Sharma, also a native of Hisar and his wife, Rakhi, have also been detained from Sector-7, Housing Board Colony, Gurugram while a search for one man named Lalit Jha is going on.

It is suspected that all the accused had given their mobile phones to Lalit, who was also at Parliament and later fled the scene.

The two men, who managed to enter the Lok Sabha Hall from the visitors' gallery on Wednesday, have been identified as Manoranjan Kumar and Sagar Sharma.

While Manoranjan is an Engineering student from Karnataka, Sharma, who is a resident of Lucknow got his visitor's pass issued on the reference of Karnataka's Mysuru BJP MP, Pratap Simha.

Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde were protesting with coloured flares outside Parliament and were detained by Delhi Police. Amol Shinde, a resident of Latur, Maharashtra and the police reached his house and grilled his family.

“The duo did not have any mobile phones or identification when they were caught. They assert that their arrival at Parliament was an independent action and deny any affiliation with an organisation,” said an officer privy to the probe.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor