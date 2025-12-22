Security forces bust Maoist arms factory in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Raipur/Sukma, Dec 22 In a significant blow to Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, security forces have dismantled an illegal arms manufacturing facility operated by Naxals in the forested hills near Meenagatta village in Sukma district, said the officials on Monday.

Based on precise intelligence, a joint team from the 150th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the district police launched a targeted operation, completely neutralising the clandestine unit.

The facility was actively used by Maoists to produce weapons and ammunition, with the explicit aim of targeting security personnel and intensifying armed activities in this Naxal-affected hotspot.

During the raid, authorities recovered a substantial haul of arms, explosives, and manufacturing equipment.

Items seized included eight single-shot rifles, 15 12-bore cartridges, five electric detonators, 30 meters of Cordex wire, two kg of PEK explosives, one kg of ANFO (ammonium nitrate fuel oil), 10 kg of ammonium nitrate, eight wireless VHF sets, one welding machine, along with other materials, Maoist uniforms, and propaganda literature.

Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran G. Chavan hailed the operation as a major disruption to the Maoists' logistical network. "The swift action of our forces has prevented potential attacks and dealt a severe setback to their capabilities," he stated.

The SP reaffirmed the police's commitment to eradicating Naxal violence, noting that since January 2024, a total of 599 Maoists have surrendered, 460 have been arrested, and 71 neutralised in the Sukma district alone.

This success forms part of the intensified anti-Naxal operations across Chhattisgarh, where security forces are systematically dismantling insurgent infrastructure to restore peace in the Bastar division.

No casualties were reported among the personnel, who returned safely after securing the area.

Ongoing searches continue to eliminate any remaining threats in the region.

The bust highlights the declining strength of the Maoist network, as surrendered cadres increasingly provide crucial intelligence, further isolating the insurgents in their former strongholds.

