Security forces continue search for gunmen behind Manipur ambush that killed 4

Imphal, July 1 The combined security forces continued their search operations in Manipur’s Churachandpur and adjoining districts on Tuesday to nab the unidentified gunmen who killed four people, including an elderly woman, in an ambush in Churachandpur district on Monday, officials said.

A police official in Imphal said that no one has been arrested so far in connection with the killing. He said that an FIR has been registered at the Churachandpur police station, and a probe is underway to identify and nab the killers.

The official said that as per the preliminary investigation, a Hyundai Creta car was ambushed at Mongjang village in Churachandpur district, leading to the death of those inside the vehicle. The three men were gunned down on the spot inside the car, while a 72-year-old elderly woman, who was passing the area, was hit by a bullet fired by the gunmen. She succumbed to her injuries on the way to the Churachandpur district hospital.

Security measures have been stepped up in order to prevent any escalation of violence. “Operations have been intensified by joint security forces of Central and State to arrest the culprits involved in the incident,” the official said.

The deceased whose bodies have been deposited at Churachandpur hospital morgue are identified as Phalhing (72), Thenkhothang alias Thahpi (48), Seikhogin (35) and Lengouhao (35).

Outlawed militant outfit United Kuki National Army (UKNA) claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed the members of another armed Kuki group that signed a peace agreement with the government in 2008.

Sources said that the three men victims belonged to the Kuki National Army (KNA) outfit. The incident resulted in a factional feud among the militant outfits of the Kuki community, the sources said.

Meanwhile, the security forces arrested three militants of various banned outfits in Manipur’s Thoubal and Bishnupur districts for allegedly being involved in extortion activities. The militants belong to the Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and United National Liberation Front (UNLF). Several mobile SIM cards, mobile sets, ATM cards, various documents including PAN card, Aadhaar card, driving license and some cash amounts were recovered from the arrested militants.

The UNLF militant identified as Khangembam Bishal Singh (19) alias Pakpa alias, a resident of Imphal East district, was involved in illegally handling and settling cases through a kangaroo court in matters related to land disputes, crimes against women, recovery of loan money, among other issues.

