Security forces demolish Maoists' memorial in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Oct 30 In a significant counter-insurgency move, security forces have demolished a Maoist memorial deep within the forests of Gotumpalli village (Bijapur district) under the Tarrem police station area of Chhattisgarh.

The 15-foot-high structure, built under duress from villagers, was intended to commemorate slain Maoist cadres and perpetuate fear while glorifying their ideology, police officials said.

Its destruction marks a symbolic and strategic victory in the ongoing campaign against left-wing extremism.

The operation was executed with precision and courage by a joint team comprising the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Tarrem police, and personnel from CRPF battalions 153 and 168 on Wednesday, said the officials.

Navigating dense forest terrain and hostile conditions, the team located and dismantled the memorial swiftly, neutralising what officials described as a psychological tool used by Maoists to assert dominance and recruit sympathisers.

According to police sources, the memorial had become a focal point for Maoist propaganda, serving not only as a tribute to their fallen but also as a means to instil fear among villagers and reinforce their presence in the region.

Its removal, therefore, carries deep psychological and operational significance.

"This action has sent a strong message to Maoist elements operating in the area," said officials involved in the mission. “It has boosted the morale of the villagers and reaffirmed their trust in the security forces.”

Locals, long subjected to Maoist coercion, have reportedly expressed relief and renewed confidence following the operation.

Officials believe the demolition will weaken Maoist influence and disrupt their attempts to maintain symbolic control over the region.

Security forces have reiterated their commitment to continuing such operations with vigilance and resolve.

"This is part of a sustained campaign," the officer said, adding that, "We will not allow any structure or symbol that glorifies violence or threatens peace to stand."

As the battle against Maoist insurgency intensifies, such targeted actions are proving vital - not just in reclaiming territory, but in reclaiming the psychological space once dominated by fear.

