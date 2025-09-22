Security forces engage Maoists in Abujhmad, one ultra neutralised in ongoing operation

Raipur, Sep 22 Security forces launched a major search operation in the dense forests of Abujhmad, located along the Maharashtra border in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Monday, following credible intelligence reports about Maoist activity in the region.

The operation, which began early in the day, has led to intermittent encounters between the forces and armed Maoist insurgents.

According to official sources, the operation was initiated after surveillance units detected suspicious movements and communications linked to Maoist cadres operating near the border zone.

Abujhmad, known for its difficult terrain and limited connectivity, has long been a strategic hideout for Maoist groups, making such operations both critical and challenging.

During the course of the operation, security personnel recovered the body of a male Maoist from the encounter site. Alongside the body, a cache of weapons was seized, indicating the presence of a well-armed group in the area.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed, and authorities are working to ascertain his role within the Maoist ranks.

Officials said that the search operation is still underway, with forces combing through the forested region to flush out remaining insurgents. The terrain and dense foliage have made progress slow, but the forces remain vigilant and determined to neutralise the threat.

According to senior officers engaged in the operation, police teams are continuing the search with utmost caution.

The recovery of weapons and the body of a Maoist operative is a significant development, but it is believed that more cadres may be hiding in the area. Further details will be shared once the operation concludes.

Area residents have been advised to stay indoors and avoid venturing into forested zones until the situation stabilises.

Additional reinforcements have been deployed to support the ongoing mission and ensure the safety of civilians in nearby villages. This operation marks another chapter in the ongoing efforts by security forces to dismantle Maoist networks in central India. As the search continues, authorities remain committed to restoring peace and security in the region.

