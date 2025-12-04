Security forces foil Maoists' bid, dispose three IED pressure-cooker bomb

Raipur/Narayanpur, Dec 4 Security forces in Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh, successfully foiled a Maoist plot by recovering and destroying three powerful IED cooker bombs planted along a sensitive forest trail, averting a major attack on police and civilians.

In a high-stakes operation, security forces carried out a joint anti-LWE mission in the Toyameta–Padbeda forest area under Chhote Dongar police station limits of Narayanpur district.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s (ITBP) 29th Battalion from Orchha, the Bomb Disposal Squad from Narayanpur, the local police force, and the ITBP Dog Squad launched a coordinated search along the Padbeda trail near the Madin River.

The operation was conducted with tight security cordons and fire coverage, ensuring the safety of the personnel before entering the dense forest. Following the informant’s directions, the team cordoned off nearly one kilometre of terrain.

During the search, they recovered three pressure cooker bombs, each weighing around three kilograms, strategically planted on the riverside trail.

These devices were designed to cause maximum damage to patrolling police parties and posed a grave risk to villagers who frequently use the route. The Bomb Disposal Squad neutralised the explosives on the spot, adhering to technical protocols and safety procedures.

Officials confirmed that the timely action prevented a potential large-scale attack, safeguarding both the security forces and the local population.

The police emphasised that such recoveries highlight the continuing threat posed by Naxalite groups, who often resort to planting IEDs in sensitive zones to disrupt movement and instil fear among villagers.

This success comes amid intensified anti-Naxal operations across Bastar, where recent encounters in Bijapur district have seen over 18 Naxalites neutralised and large caches of arms recovered.

The Narayanpur police have announced that anti-IED search operations and domination patrols will be further strengthened in the coming days to dismantle Naxalite networks and restore confidence among local communities.

The recovery of these bombs underscores the persistent challenge of Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh, particularly in Narayanpur, which remains one of the most sensitive districts in the Bastar division.

Authorities believe that the proactive measures taken by joint forces are gradually weakening Naxalite influence, though sporadic attempts to target security personnel continue.

In essence, the operation not only thwarted a deadly ambush but also reaffirmed the resolve of security forces to secure the region and protect villagers from insurgent threats.

