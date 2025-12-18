Security forces neutralise three Maoists in Sukma, encounter continues

Raipur/Sukma, Dec 18 Security forces killed three Maoists, including one woman cadre, during an encounter in the forested hills under Golapalli police station limits in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday morning, police officials said.

The operation, led by the District Reserve Guard (DRG), was launched after specific intelligence indicated the presence of Maoist cadres in the area.

Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran G. Chavan confirmed that intermittent firing erupted when the DRG team cordoned off a forested hill, leading to the neutralisation of the three insurgents. Bodies of the deceased ultras, including the woman, were recovered from the site, and the search operation continues for any additional threats or recoveries, the officer added.

This incident marks the latest in a series of successful anti-Naxal operations in the state, with 284 Maoists eliminated in encounters across Chhattisgarh in 2025 so far.

The Bastar division, encompassing seven districts including Sukma, accounts for 255 of these fatalities, highlighting intensified operations in the region's core insurgency zones.

Just a day ago, on December 17, 11 Maoists -- including five women and carrying a collective bounty of Rs 37 lakh -- surrendered in neighbouring Narayanpur district of the state, influenced by government campaigns such as "Maad Bachao Abhiyan" (Save Maad Campaign) and "Poona Margem - From Surrender to Rehabilitation."

They laid down arms at the Superintendent of Police's office, signalling growing disillusionment among lower cadres.

Authorities attribute these developments to sustained pressure from security forces and rehabilitation initiatives, which have weakened Maoist strongholds in the Bastar region.

Each surrendered Maoist received an immediate incentive of Rs 50,000 and will benefit from the Chhattisgarh government's rehabilitation policy. With this, 298 Maoist cadres have surrendered in Narayanpur district alone in 2025, highlighting eroding Maoist influence and growing trust in peace and development efforts.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set a deadline of March 2026 to end the Maoist menace in the country.

