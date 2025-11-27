Security forces raze Maoists’ memorials in Chhattisgarh

Raipur/Bijapur, Nov 27 In a major blow to Maoist propaganda machinery, Basaguda police station, along with security forces, on Thursday demolished four Naxalite memorials constructed deep inside the forests of Bijapur district.

Acting on specific intelligence, a joint team of DRG (district reserve guard) and CRPF (central reserve police force) personnel carried out the operation in the early hours.

Three Maoist memorials located in the dense forests of Guttum village and one memorial in the forest of Nendra village were completely razed to the ground, police officials said.

These concrete structures, commonly known as “shaheed stambhs” among Maoist cadres, were built by CPI (Maoist) to commemorate their fallen members, spread terror among local villagers, and propagate their ideology while maintaining an atmosphere of fear in the region.

“These illegal memorials were being used by Maoists to psychologically dominate villagers and recruit new cadres. Their destruction sends a strong message that security forces now fully control these erstwhile Maoist strongholds,” a senior police officer told reporters after the operation.

The action is part of the ongoing intensified anti-Maoist campaign in south Bastar, where security forces have been systematically targeting Maoist infrastructure, including camps, arms dumps, and propaganda materials.

Local villagers welcomed the development, stating that such memorials forced them to participate in Maoist events under duress.

Police officials said that similar operations to identify and demolish remaining Maoist memorials and markers across Bijapur district will continue in the coming days.

The demolition drive is being seen as another significant step in weakening the dwindling Maoist influence in the region, coming close on the heels of large-scale surrenders and neutralisations in the area.

Thursday’s operation concluded peacefully with no exchange of fire reported. Security forces have further intensified area domination and search operations in the Gangaloor-Basaguda region following the successful demolition of these four memorial structures.

