Security forces recover 5 looted arms in Manipur, nab militant
By IANS | Published: November 25, 2023 11:42 PM 2023-11-25T23:42:06+5:30 2023-11-25T23:45:02+5:30
Imphal, Nov 25 The security forces in Manipur on Saturday recovered five looted arms, including an US-made carbine ...
Imphal, Nov 25 The security forces in Manipur on Saturday recovered five looted arms, including an US-made carbine and a self-loading rifle, from Imphal East District.
A police spokesman said that the security forces also recovered four grenades, explosive materials and 16 pieces of broken PEK.
In a separate case, Manipur Police arrested one active cadre of PREPAK from Imphal West district. The militant was involved in extortion from common people, the police said.
To check the movement of vehicles and inimical elements, a total of 138 check-posts were set up in different districts in which 225 persons were detained for violation of different laws.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app