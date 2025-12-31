Security forces recover cache of weapons in Chhattisgarh

Raipur/Sukma, Dec 31 In a significant victory against Left-Wing Extremism, security forces have dealt a crippling blow to Maoists in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh.

During an intensive search operation in the dense forests near Ursangal camp, troops unearthed a large hidden cache of weapons and ammunition stockpiled by Maoists for potential major attacks.

Acting on specific intelligence about suspicious Maoist activity and concealed arms in the area, joint teams of security personnel cordoned off the region and launched a thorough combing operation.

Deep inside the forest, they located a Maoists' hideout where the insurgents had buried their arsenal, evidently planning to use it against security forces or for larger conspiracies, officials said.

The recovery included five locally fabricated weapons: one bolt-action rifle, three muzzle-loading guns, and one 12-bore single-barreled rifle. More critically, over 500 live cartridges were seized, comprising 150 SLR rounds (7.62 mm), 150 INSAS rifle rounds (5.56 mm), and 100 .303 rifle rounds, along with a magazine, they said.

Officials described the haul as a severe setback for the outlawed CPI (Maoist) outfit, noting that such diverse ammunition indicates attempts to arm multiple units for coordinated strikes.

"This recovery has disrupted their logistical capabilities and prevented possible ambushes on our personnel," a senior police officer said.

Following the success, search operations have been intensified across adjoining areas to detect and dismantle other potential dumps or camps.

Sukma remains one of the worst-affected districts in the Bastar region, but sustained "anti-Naxal" drives have led to shrinking Maoist influence in recent years. This operation underscores the effectiveness of intelligence-driven actions in eroding the insurgents' firepower amid ongoing efforts to bring development and peace to tribal heartlands.

Complementing the kinetic successes, a surge in surrenders, exceeding 1,500 in Bastar, including mass capitulations of 210 in October in Abujhmad and North Bastar, reflected crumbling morale amid rehabilitation incentives under policies like Poona Margham.

Landmark declarations of Maoist-free zones in Abujhmad and North Bastar, coupled with 52 new forward operating bases, facilitated deeper penetration into former strongholds.

Weapon recoveries hit record highs, with hundreds of firearms and IEDs seized, further crippling logistics.

As violence incidents declined and development reached remote tribal areas, 2025 marked the insurgency's confinement to isolated pockets, bringing the government's March 2026 deadline for a "Naxal-free" India tantalisingly close.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor