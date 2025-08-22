Security forces seize drugs valued at Rs 77 crore in Mizoram, Tripura; 12 held

Aizawl, Aug 22 The security forces have seized highly addictive banned drugs, Methamphetamine tablets and heroin valued at Rs 77 crore in Mizoram and Tripura, and 12 people were arrested in these connections, officials said on Friday.

A Border Security Force (BSF) spokesman said that acting on specific intelligence, a special joint operation was meticulously planned and launched by the BSF, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Aizawl, and the Excise and Narcotics Department, Mizoram on Thursday night.

The joint team successfully intercepted four suspected vehicles on the Aizawl-Champhai section of the National Highway (NH-6), between Keifang and Seling villages, approximately 60 km from Aizawl. A total of eight individuals were apprehended along with four vehicles.

“During a thorough search, three plastic bags containing fifty packets, each weighing about one kg, filled with approx 10,000 pinkish tablets suspected to be Methamphetamine (Yaba) tablets were recovered. The total weight was found to be approximately 50 kg (approximately 5,00,000 tablets). In addition, three soap cases containing 36 grams of heroin were also recovered,” the spokesman said.

He said that the combined value of the seized narcotics is assessed at over Rs 75 crore in the illicit market.

The spokesman said that this major success highlights the synergy and seamless coordination between the BSF, NCB, and the Excise and Narcotics Department, Mizoram, whose joint efforts ensured the disruption of a significant narcotics trafficking attempt along the vulnerable Mizoram-Myanmar corridor.

The operation reaffirms the resolute determination of security and enforcement agencies to combat the menace of drugs, safeguard society, and protect the youth from falling prey to narcotics smuggling networks, he stated.

In another incident in Tripura’s Khowai district, the Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Customs officials, have seized 20,000 Methamphetamine tablets weighing 2 kg and valued at approximately Rs two crores in the international market.

During the Thursday night operation, the joint team intercepted a Maruti Suzuki WagonR. The driver of the vehicle, along with three other individuals, was also apprehended. The seized contraband and the apprehended individuals have been handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Assam Rifles, in close synergy with other enforcement agencies, remains committed to combating illegal activities and ensuring peace and security in the region.

Officials suspect that these drugs, seized in Mizoram and Tripura, were smuggled from Myanmar.

Various drugs and different types of contraband are often routed through six districts in Mizoram -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual, and Serchhip -- which share unfenced borders of 510 km with Myanmar.

