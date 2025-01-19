Security forces seize explosives in Mizoram

Aizawl, Jan 19 In a meticulous operation, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police have jointly seized 30 gelatin sticks and 20 detonators near the important Aijal Club at Khatla Road in Aizawl, officials said here on Sunday.

A defence spokesman said that acting on specific intelligence of the movement of explosives along the Khatla Road, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post on Saturday night.

Subsequently, the security personnel intercepted a vehicle moving from Aizawl to Cherhlun and recovered 30 Gelatin sticks and 20 detonators from the vehicle. The recovered items have been handed over to Mizoram Police.

The driver, identified as Hmingthansanga (42), a resident of Hnahthial district, was also arrested.

Senior Police officials suspect the explosives might have been intended to ferry to neighbouring Myanmar and then supply to militant outfits fighting against the military of the neighbouring country.

Meanwhile, in a significant development in Mizoram, police seized a large cache of arms and ammunition on January 15 while these were being supplied by an insurgent outfit based in Myanmar to the rebel group in Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) of southeast Bangladesh.

A Mizoram Home Department official said that in connection with the arms seizure, five accused have been arrested.

Among those detained is a top leader of the Chin National Front (CNF), an insurgent group based in Myanmar. The arms and ammunition seized from the Saithah village in bordering Mamit District include six AK-47 rifles, 10,050 cartridges of AK-47 rifles and 13 Magazines.

Quoting the preliminary investigation, the official said that the confiscated arms and ammunition were intended for trade between the CNF from Myanmar, a prominent rebel organisation and the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF-P), another insurgent group active in the CHT.

The Assam Rifles have been guarding the 510 km unfenced Mizoram international border with Myanmar while the Border Security Force (BSF) guarding the 318 km unfenced state’s frontiers with Bangladesh.

The recent seizures underscore the concerns over the illegal trade of arms and explosives through the porous international Mizoram's borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh despite the border guarding forces stepping up vigilance to curb all kinds of trans-border illicit activities.

