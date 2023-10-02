Security forces start anti-terror operation in J&K’s Rajouri
By IANS | Published: October 2, 2023 02:42 PM 2023-10-02T14:42:49+5:30 2023-10-02T14:45:03+5:30
Jammu, Oct 2 The security forces on Monday started a massive anti-militancy operation in J&K’s Rajouri district. Official ...
Jammu, Oct 2 The security forces on Monday started a massive anti-militancy operation in J&K’s Rajouri district.
Official sources said that the security forces, including army, J&K Police and the CRPF have started a cordon and search operation in the villages under the jurisdiction of Kalakote police station in Rajouri district.
Further details are awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app