Security forces start anti-terror operation in J&K’s Rajouri

By IANS | Published: October 2, 2023 02:42 PM 2023-10-02T14:42:49+5:30 2023-10-02T14:45:03+5:30

Jammu, Oct 2 The security forces on Monday started a massive anti-militancy operation in J&K’s Rajouri district.

Official sources said that the security forces, including army, J&K Police and the CRPF have started a cordon and search operation in the villages under the jurisdiction of Kalakote police station in Rajouri district.

Further details are awaited.

