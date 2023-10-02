Security forces start anti-terror operation in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, Oct 2 The security forces on Monday started a massive anti-militancy operation in J&K’s Rajouri district.

Official sources said that the security forces, including army, J&K Police and the CRPF have started a cordon and search operation in the villages under the jurisdiction of Kalakote police station in Rajouri district.

Further details are awaited.

