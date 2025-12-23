Security forces uncover illegal arms dump in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur forest area

Raipur/Bijapur, Dec 23 In a significant victory against Left-Wing Extremism, security forces have unearthed a major illegal dump concealed by Maoists in the dense forests of Karregutta Hills, under Usur police station in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police officials said.

The intensive operation, involving joint teams from the District Force, elite COBRA-204 battalion, and CRPF-196, resulted in the recovery of critical weapons repair equipment, materials for manufacturing Barrel Grenade Launchers (BGLs), and explosives buried underground, they said.

The operation targeted the Doligutta peak area and the FOB Tadpala Valley forests, known Maoist hideouts. During the search, forces discovered and safely destroyed two pressure-activated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by the insurgents, thanks to the expertise of the COBRA-204 Bomb Disposal and Detection (BDD) team.

This proactive neutralisation prevented potential ambushes on security personnel patrolling the volatile region, police officials said further.

Among the seized items were a hand fly press machine essential for fabricating weapon parts, a large quantity of BGL cells in various sizes (large, medium, and small), BGL tails, steel plates, screwdrivers, hacksaw blades, pliers, and other heavy tools used for repairing and assembling firearms.

The recovery of such materials highlights the Maoists' persistent efforts to sustain their armed campaign through clandestine manufacturing units in remote hills, said the officials.

The officials described the recovery as a "major setback" to Maoist operations, foiling their conspiracy to regroup and launch attacks amid ongoing anti-Naxal campaigns in the Bastar division.

The vigilance and coordinated action of the forces have bolstered security in this sensitive border area shared with Telangana. This success comes as part of intensified operations in Chhattisgarh, where security forces continue to dismantle Maoist infrastructure.

The search is ongoing, with authorities urging remaining insurgents to surrender and join mainstream society for peace and development. The region has witnessed heightened anti-Maoist activity this year, underscoring the government's commitment to eradicating extremism and restoring normalcy.

