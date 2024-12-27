Security fortified in Punjab prisons: Minister

Chandigarh, Dec 27 Punjab Jails Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said on Friday that adequate steps have been taken by the Prisons Department in fortifying security measures and improving prisoner rehabilitation.

“The government is establishing a Rs100 crore high-security jail near Ludhiana, spanning over 50 acres. Once completed, this facility will accommodate 300 high-risk prisoners,” an official statement quoting Bhullar said.

He said the department has prioritized technology integration with AI-based CCTV surveillance being implemented in eight central jails to detect contraband throws, wall scaling and unauthorized mobile usage.

This system will be extended to six more jails, he said. Similarly, the V-Kavach jammers are in the process of being installed across 12 sensitive jails, building upon the successful implementation at Central Jail Bathinda, which also received an additional CRPF company for enhanced security.

To modernise communication while preventing illegal mobile usage, the Jails Minister said more than 750 inmate calling systems are being installed.

“The department is in the process of equipping all 13 sensitive jails with X-ray baggage scanners and installing CCTV coverage in high-security zones where high-risk prisoners are lodged.”

The newly established Research, Analysis and Intelligence Wing, operational since October 2023, has strengthened internal security through intelligence-based operations and behavioral analysis of inmates.

On the rehabilitation front, Bhullar said 2,200 inmates are pursuing educational courses under the Sikhya Daat Project, while 513 prisoners are being enrolled in various skill development programs, including electrical work, plumbing and tailoring.

He said the department has also expanded its commercial initiatives by establishing two new petrol pumps at Nabha and Fazilka, bringing the total to eight operational units.

Addressing staffing needs, the Cabinet minister said 738 warders and 25 matrons have joined recently, with recruitment ongoing for 179 additional guarding staff positions.

The government has approved the revival of 1,220 posts across various cadres, with recruitment to begin shortly, he added.

He said for psychological support, three counsellors have been appointed under the Punjab Prisons Development Board to assist both inmates and staff.

