Security heightened at Indo-Nepal border in Bengal; trucks, tourists stranded

Kolkata, Sep 9 Security has been stepped up at the Indo-Nepal border in West Bengal in the wake of the Gen Z movement in the Himalayan country that has claimed 19 lives and injured scores of people. At least 100 Indian truck drivers and tourists are stranded on the Nepal border, sources said.

The Darjeeling District Police has opened a 24-hour control room for the stranded Indians.

Darjeeling Superintendent of Police Praween Prakash has been monitoring the situation at the Indo-Nepal Panitanki border since morning.

The senior police officer said, "We have started a door-to-door search at the border. Although there is no news of unrest on this side. However, we are alert. Contact is being maintained with the Nepal Police. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) is also alert. If any Indian faces any problem in Nepal, call the Darjeeling District Police helpline, and we will help as much as possible."

Although it has not been officially announced, traffic movement through the Panitanki border near Siliguri in north Bengal has already been stopped.

The Central and state governments are taking several steps together to increase surveillance in the border areas and ensure no security lapses in view of the unrest in the neighbouring country.

The atmosphere is tense in the Panitanki area on the Indo-Nepal border. Shops are also closed in Panitanki. The West Bengal government is also monitoring the situation.

On Tuesday, protesters burnt tyres at the Nepal border crossing, and two people have died there, the sources said.

According to sources, security has been doubled on the Indo-Nepal border. Additional troops have been deployed.

The Ministry of Defence has issued a 'high alert'. Every vehicle is being searched at the border crossing while dog squads have been deployed.

The police are collecting the names of the drivers and passengers of each vehicle and other information. However, hundreds of trucks are stuck on both sides of the border as vehicle movement has stopped.

KP Sharma Oli has resigned as the Prime Minister of Nepal and reportedly fled the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor