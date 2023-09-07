Security intensified in Delhi ahead of G20 Summit

New Delhi, Sep 7 Security has been further intensified in the national capital ahead of the high-profile G20 Summit scheduled for this weekend, with the Delhi Police conducting flag marches, enhanced patrolling, and increased picket checking to ensure law and order in the city, an official said on Thursday.

According to a senior police officer, daily flag marches are being conducted in each district of the city.

“Picket checking has been intensified and efforts are being made to establish effective communication with local residents to instil confidence in them. Traffic arrangements have also been meticulously planned and put into action,” said the officer.

In addition to the Delhi Police, paramilitary personnel are also participating in flag marches, and all security forces are on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents.

The officer added that patrolling has been stepped up and additional pickets were deployed at crucial installations.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police also conducted checking of vehicles on the city borders on Wednesday night and in the early hours of Thursday.

Special Commissioner of Police (Protective Security Division) Madhup Tewari said the police have implemented comprehensive security measures, encompassing the protection of motorcades, event venue and other sensitive locations.

“For venue security, special CP level officers will be in command, while DCP level officers will serve as camp commanders in hotels. Security is so stringent that it eliminates the possibility of infiltration, terrorist acts, or sabotage. Every necessary measure has been taken to ensure safety,” Tewari said, adding that the Joint CP and Additional DCP will be assisting the senior officers.

"We have received assistance from Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) staff, along with equipment, and provided role-based micro-functioning training and rehearsals for all staff members. Our entire team is prepared for the event,” he said.

“For anti-terrorism measures, both CAPF and National Security Guard have been engaged, and support from armed forces has been enlisted for specialised areas. Delhi will remain on high alert."

