Security lapse at Bihar varsity programme with Guv in attendance

Patna, April 25 A security lapse happened on Friday during the convocation ceremony at Tilka Manjhi University in Bhagalpur which was attended by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

A student, identified as Alok Kumar, breached the security cordon, approached the stage, and raised slogans, highlighting issues such as exam delays, administrative irregularities, and 'neglect' of the students at the university.

The incident took place in full public view and in the presence of the Governor. Security personnel responded swiftly, detaining the student.

Authorities are currently questioning him to determine his affiliations and the motive behind the protest.

The protestor claimed that he threw pamphlets to highlight long-standing issues such as water scarcity, examination delays, administrative negligence, and the lack of accountability from university officials.

“We had come to register our complaint. There are a lot of problems of water in the university, students keep crying for help because of this. We have made written complaints about this several times since 2022, but there has been no hearing. The Vice-Chancellor only gives assurances, no action is taken,” Alok said.

The swift action of security personnel prevented any escalation, and Alok was immediately taken into custody. Police are currently interrogating him to determine whether this was an individual protest or part of a larger organized effort.

However, the incident has raised serious questions about VVIP security and the preparedness of the local administration and event organizers.

Key questions are -- how was a person allowed to reach so close to a constitutional authority? Were standard security protocols ignored or inadequately implemented?

The brief chaos that ensued during the ceremony has sparked criticism and concern from various quarters, with calls for a thorough review of the security arrangements made for high-profile events, especially those involving dignitaries like the Governor.

As investigations continue, the incident has brought attention not only to the student’s grievances but also to larger systemic issues within university administration and security protocol enforcement.

